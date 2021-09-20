Washington Post adds 41 editing jobs as expansion
The Washington Post is expanding its editor ranks as it moves forward with plans to increase national and international coverage under its new executive editor, Sally Buzby.
Ms Buzby, the former Associated Press top editor who took over The Post in June, announced the creation of 41 editing roles in a note to staff on Monday, saying that the posts would increase the ability of the Post to cover global news. Will be it breaks.
The roles include two new deputy managing editors at The Post’s masthead to work alongside the existing two, one of whom will oversee live coverage of The Post’s developing news. Multiple positions will also be created for assignment editors, breaking news editors and multiplatform editors, as well as two roles for editors in charge of maintaining newsroom standards.
Ms Buzby said in an interview that the new positions would increase the number of journalists of color in editing roles.
“A real advantage for us in a situation like this is ensuring that it will also improve the diversity of our workforce, for a more diverse group of people, careers in the newsroom for people of a wide variety of backgrounds and skill sets. path,” she said.
Jobs are mostly based in Washington, she said.
“I could see some of these jobs potentially being filled outside of Washington, and I could potentially see future jobs centered around national expansion, but I also think the vast majority of our leadership Will be here,” said Ms Buzby.
The Post has rejuvenated over the past decade with an investment from Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, who bought the newspaper in 2013 for $250 million. Under executive editor Martin Baron, who retired in February, newsrooms nearly doubled to more than 1,000 journalists.
The publication announced in June the creation of new breaking-news hubs in Seoul and London as part of its efforts to become a global newsroom, shortly after Ms Buzby’s arrival as Mr Baron’s replacement.
“To be a 24/7 news organization, you have to empower people around the world to be able to make decisions,” Ms Buzby said. “I would say we are in the process of making progress in that direction, probably not quite.”
#Washington #Post #adds #editing #jobs #expansion
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.