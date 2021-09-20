Washington Post adds 41 editing jobs as expansion

The Washington Post is expanding its editor ranks as it moves forward with plans to increase national and international coverage under its new executive editor, Sally Buzby.

Ms Buzby, the former Associated Press top editor who took over The Post in June, announced the creation of 41 editing roles in a note to staff on Monday, saying that the posts would increase the ability of the Post to cover global news. Will be it breaks.

The roles include two new deputy managing editors at The Post’s masthead to work alongside the existing two, one of whom will oversee live coverage of The Post’s developing news. Multiple positions will also be created for assignment editors, breaking news editors and multiplatform editors, as well as two roles for editors in charge of maintaining newsroom standards.

Ms Buzby said in an interview that the new positions would increase the number of journalists of color in editing roles.