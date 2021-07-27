Washington Post to Require Employees to Be Vaccinated

The Washington Post will require all employees to prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the newspaper’s editor said on Tuesday.

Post editor Frederick J. Ryan Jr. told staff in an email that the company has decided to require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, effective when workers return to the office in September, after hearing from many employees worrying about the emergence of variants of the coronavirus.

“Even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided proof of vaccination, I am not taking this decision lightly,” Ryan wrote in the email, which was viewed by the New York City. Times. “However, given the serious health issues and real safety concerns of so many postal workers, I think the plan is the right one.”

The Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and employs more than 1,000 reporters, is planning a return to the office on September 13. Contractors and guests to the office would also be required to provide proof of vaccination, Mr Ryan said. He said the company would provide housing for those with “documented health issues and religious concerns.”