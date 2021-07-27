Washington Post to Require Employees to Be Vaccinated
The Washington Post will require all employees to prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the newspaper’s editor said on Tuesday.
Post editor Frederick J. Ryan Jr. told staff in an email that the company has decided to require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, effective when workers return to the office in September, after hearing from many employees worrying about the emergence of variants of the coronavirus.
“Even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided proof of vaccination, I am not taking this decision lightly,” Ryan wrote in the email, which was viewed by the New York City. Times. “However, given the serious health issues and real safety concerns of so many postal workers, I think the plan is the right one.”
The Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and employs more than 1,000 reporters, is planning a return to the office on September 13. Contractors and guests to the office would also be required to provide proof of vaccination, Mr Ryan said. He said the company would provide housing for those with “documented health issues and religious concerns.”
Mr Ryan said in the email that all employees will come to the office three days a week in September as part of the first phase of the company’s return-to-office plan.
Businesses across the United States are wondering how to safely get workers back to their desks after nearly 18 months of working remotely. The growing number of infections from the Delta variant has prompted many companies to rethink the return-to-office plans they announced in the spring.
Many large companies have resisted the vaccine requirement, wary of litigation, backlash, and in some cases the risk of losing key employees. But as the vaccine has become more readily available, more and more companies have moved closer to some sort of requirement. CNN has made full vaccinations mandatory for all employees working in its various offices and in the field, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley said in June that starting this month visitors and employees at its New York City offices should be vaccinated. Saks will require employees to be fully immunized when they start visiting the office this fall. And Delta Air Lines demands that new recruits be vaccinated.
Lauren Hirsch and Michael M. Grynbaum contributed reports.
#Washington #Post #Require #Employees #Vaccinated
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.