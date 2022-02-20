Washington state police officer stabbed in head while trying to arrest child rape suspect



A Washington state police officer is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head as he tried to arrest a rape suspect who was later shot dead by police.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tweeted with a press release Friday that “deputies in Chehalis are involved in the shooting.” “Both detectives are OK. A Central officer was stabbed and another shot was fired while trying to apprehend the suspect. The suspect is dead. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both shots.”

KOMO reports that detectives were in Chehelis to arrest a 32-year-old man for investigating a second-degree child rape.

As the deputies approached the residence, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said the man was seen arriving for a weapon. A Pierce County deputy fired a shotgun and the man fled.

Law enforcement responded and a K9 was able to identify the man after 12 p.m.

When contacted, the sheriff’s office said the man stabbed the central police officer in the head and back. Officers from the Central Police Department then shot and killed the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital for surgery and his condition is stable.

The Lewis County and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by police about the identities of the suspects and those killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report