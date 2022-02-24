World

Washington state police save missing disabled woman who spent 9 days alone inside vehicle in tow yard

A missing and severely disabled Washington State woman has been found safe after spending nine days alone in a car in a tow yard in almost freezing temperatures, police said Tuesday.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said: “We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim. Without the efforts of our officers and the assistance of the King County Sheriff and Fire, the incident would probably have ended tragically.” .

According to the Kent Police Department, an officer took a Feb. 14 report of a missing person from a woman who said her severely disabled adult sister, 28, had not been seen since earlier this month.

A police investigation has determined that the disabled sister was last seen on February 5, after her mother, 45, parked her car at a gas station in Kent and left her daughter inside the car.

Police said the car was privately towed to Burian, about 10 miles away, at the request of gas station staff. Officers contacted the tow company, which found the missing woman inside the car.

Police said in a statement that he had been in the car for almost nine days in the cold yard alone.

Bonafacio Pauza, general manager of Skyway Towing and Recovery, Toe Company, told Seattle’s King-TV that a call from police led them to double-check the 2004 Cadillac, which was pulled from a gas station nine days earlier.

The missing woman was found in the back seat of a Cadillac, the report said

They sent out a driver who opened the Cadillac and found the missing woman in the back seat with “a bunch of clothes and accessories on top”.

“Anyone who called us and said ‘please look for the car’, they saved his life,” said Pooja.

Kent police officers contacted the tow company, which found the missing woman inside the car.

After police requested medical attention, a King County Sheriff’s Deputy and King County Firefighters arrived at the To Yard and found the woman critically ill.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

“[I’m] I’m glad the lady is alive, “Pooja told Fox13 Seattle.” I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years, and I saw it for the first time. This has never happened before. “

Detectives are investigating the situation, police said.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

Kent is located about 18 miles southwest of Seattle.

