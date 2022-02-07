Washington state schools go on lockdown during possible shooting situation at Fred Meyer



Multiple schools in Richland, Washington, were put on lockdown Monday as police responded to a possible shooting situation at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

The Richland School District said Richland High, River’s Edge High, Carmichael, Marcus Whitman, and Lewis & Clark had been put on a “non-critical lockdown” due to police activity at the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way.

“We will let families know as soon as the non-critical lockdown is lifted,” the district wrote in a message displayed on its home page.

A district spokesperson told Gadget Clock that the district put schools on lockdown as a “precaution step” upon recommendation from the police.

The Tri-City Herald reported that Fred Meyer employees and customers were being escorted out of the store to gather in the parking lot while officers canvassed the store.

Richland police were asking the public to avoid the area. A department spokesperson told Gadget Clock the situation is still an active investigation.

No information was provided about possible injuries or suspects arrested.

The Kennewick Police Department released surveillance footage of the “suspect and suspect vehicle” in relation to the shooting.

The department said the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Gadget Clock has reached out to the Kroger Company, the parent of Fred Meyer, for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.