Washington state sees spike in smash-and-grabs at trailheads, prompting more patrols



The state of Washington has seen a spike in vandalism and looting of trailheads in recent weeks, prompting increased patrols.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) told Gadget Clock that there has been an increase in media reports on trailhead crime in recent weeks.

The WSP attributed the increase to more people using the trail with the spring weather. A WSP spokesman said some of the smash-and-grabs reported on Trailheads were “linked to a statewide increase in motivated offenders and a rise in general property crime.”

The WSP said it provides assistance to local sheriff’s offices and police departments on an as-needed basis. Gadget Clock reached out to Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission for comment but did not return before the time of publication.

Many so-called smash-and-grabs are mainly confined to the western part of the state, King TV reported.

WSP trooper Anthony Reese told the station that vandalism and looting were on the rise as more people entered the trailhead area as summer approached, leaving their valuables visible in their parked cars.

He added that many criminals are “now more courageous with some law changes.”

“They know law enforcement can’t chase them unless it’s a violent crime,” he said. “Property crimes are not considered a violent crime.”

Other communities have begun trailhead patrols in their own communities, according to the station.