Washington state sheriff’s deputies stable following shooting during neighbors’ dispute



The pair of Washington state sheriff’s deputies shot Thursday while responding to a fight between neighbors are still receiving medical care, but are expected to survive their injuries, officials said Friday morning.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies shot Thursday evening were deemed medically stable as of Friday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. One of the deputies remained at the hospital where he was originally taken after the shooting, while the second was transported to a different facility where he was “under the care of a specialist.”

The deputies were responding to a report of a dispute between neighbors who were said to have been “shooting at each other” around 4:20 pm in the area of ​​Peaceful Valley.

They arrived and tried speaking with a man on the street who had a shotgun, police officials have said. “During the contact, both deputies on the scene were shot.”

The suspect surrendered to authorities just after 6 pm, officials said. His charges were not immediately available.

Over the course of the next several hours, 12 more officers would be wounded during shootings in several parts of the country, police have said.

Nine officers with Arizona’s Phoenix Police Department were injured during a shooting involving a barricaded suspect and a baby. Five of the officers were directly shot, while four more were struck by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel, police officials said.

Meanwhile, two more officers were struck in Frederick, Maryland, and a third, a New Mexico State Police officer, was shot in the area of ​​Sedillo Hill, police have said. All 12 have survived.