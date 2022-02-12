World

Washington state sheriff’s deputies stable following shooting during neighbors’ dispute

The pair of Washington state sheriff’s deputies shot Thursday while responding to a fight between neighbors are still receiving medical care, but are expected to survive their injuries, officials said Friday morning.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies shot Thursday evening were deemed medically stable as of Friday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. One of the deputies remained at the hospital where he was originally taken after the shooting, while the second was transported to a different facility where he was “under the care of a specialist.”

2 WASHINGTON STATE DEPUTIES SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO NEIGHBORS ‘DISPUTE

The deputies were responding to a report of a dispute between neighbors who were said to have been “shooting at each other” around 4:20 pm in the area of ​​Peaceful Valley.

They arrived and tried speaking with a man on the street who had a shotgun, police officials have said. “During the contact, both deputies on the scene were shot.”

TWO MARYLAND OFFICERS, SUSPECT INJURED IN SHOOTING: POLICE

The suspect surrendered to authorities just after 6 pm, officials said. His charges were not immediately available.

9 PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED, WOMAN HURT, IN SHOOTING DURING INCIDENT INVOLVING BABY GIRL; SUSPECT DEAD

Over the course of the next several hours, 12 more officers would be wounded during shootings in several parts of the country, police have said.

Nine officers with Arizona’s Phoenix Police Department were injured during a shooting involving a barricaded suspect and a baby. Five of the officers were directly shot, while four more were struck by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel, police officials said.

READ Also  N95 masks to be available to Americans for free from Strategic National Reserve, White House official says

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, two more officers were struck in Frederick, Maryland, and a third, a New Mexico State Police officer, was shot in the area of ​​Sedillo Hill, police have said. All 12 have survived.

