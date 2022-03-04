World

Washington State woman sentenced to prison for setting 5 Seattle police vehicles on fire during 2020 protest

A Washington woman was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for setting fire to about a dozen police cars during a protest rally in central Seattle in 2020.

Margaret Islin Chanon, 26, of Tacoma, was captured on video using fire and aerosol cans to set fire to five Seattle Police Department vehicles during a May 30 protest, according to a Justice Department press release following the death of George Floyd. .

U.S. District Judge John C. Koeganer said his actions “caused extensive damage to the Seattle Black Lives Matter.”

On May 30, 2020, a Seattle police car caught fire in downtown Seattle during a protest against George Floyd's police killing. Tacoma, Margaret Channon of Wash., Who set fire to a car along with several other police cars during the protest, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to five years in prison. (Megan Pharma / KUOW via AP)

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown added, “The right to protest, to gather, and to call for justice is one of the most cherished and most important rights we enjoy in the United States.” “In fact, our democracy depends on both the exercise and the protection of these rights. But Mrs. Channon’s behavior was an attack on democracy itself. Is. “

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors noted that hundreds of people were standing nearby where police cars were set on fire and some were “just a few feet away.”

Demonstrators demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct and evacuate the building, and people continue to rally against racial discrimination and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Seattle, Washington, USA, June 8, 2020.

(Reuters / Jason Redmond – RC2G5H9UM95J)

“All of them were on the verge of loss when a car exploded,” the memo said.

According to prosecutors, Channon was seen in the video stealing clothes from various stores. According to the release, Chanon confessed to breaking the windows of the Verizon store and destroying the electronic cash register at a sandwich store.

Investigators identified Channon based on information from her clothing, tattoos and her social media account.

Kelly Thomas Jackson, on May 20, 30, threw Molotov cocktails at two Seattle police cars during a protest that turned violent.

(Judiciary)

He was arrested June 11, 2020, following an investigation by the FBI, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Seattle Police Department.

“It should be clear that legal protests do not include breaking shop windows and using violent acts such as burglary and arson,” said Jonathan T., special agent in charge of the ATF Seattle Field Division. McPherson 6

Chanon pleaded guilty to arson last September.

In a letter to the court, Channon apologized for his actions, according to Tacoma News Tribune

“Black Lives Matter is an organization with leadership that does not condone illegal activity,” Channon wrote. “I apologize to many of the workers and activists – who have spent decades of their lives building resistance to police violence – who did not want to see a fire in June 2020.”

Channon is responsible for his recovery and will be released on three-year custody after his imprisonment, the release said.

