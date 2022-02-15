Washington woman who falsified test results on Navy sub parts gets 2.5 years in prison



A mining expert was sentenced Monday to 2.5 years in prison after proving test results falsely by measuring the strength and durability of steel used for decades to build parts for U.S. Navy submarines, federal prosecutors say.

Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was also ordered to pay a 50,000 fine for her involvement in the scheme. Thomas Tacoma was director of metallurgy at a Bradken Inc. foundry, a leading supplier of naval steel casings that contractors use to make submarine hulls, the Justice Department said.

The Navy has spent 14 14 million and 50,000 hours of engineering work on submarine parts and risk assessments.

From 1985 to 2017, Thomas falsified the results of 240 steel production tests, about half of the castings produced for the Navy, prosecutors say.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said, “For 32 years, Elaine Thomas has betrayed the trust of the United States Navy, knowingly putting her sailors and military operations at risk.” “He falsely stated that the steel met Bradken’s critical features – standards were set to keep our military personnel safe – and allowed substandard steel to reach members of the Navy within half of the orders he reviewed.”

The DOJ said tests were needed to determine if the steel met the standard to ensure “under certain circumstances, such as collisions it does not fail”.

“Our sailors and marines rely on high quality products and services from our contractors to carry out the Navy Department’s global mission safely and effectively,” said Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro. “We will continue to emphasize that our contractors must meet these high standards.”

Thomas pleaded guilty in November to fraud. During his sentencing in Tacoma, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle called his actions a “crime of arrogance and conceit, somehow he knows better than those who set the standard.”

Prosecutors say there is no evidence that Bradken’s superiors knew about the false information. The scheme was discovered when a lab employee noticed suspicious test results and alerted the company, which notified the Navy. However, Bradken erroneously suggested that the results were not the result of fraud, Stars and Stripes reported.

This hinders the Navy’s investigation into the problem, prosecutors say.

Thomas was fired after finding inconsistencies. In a letter to the court, he said he was disappointed with what he had done, according to the news outlet.

“Mrs. Thomas is a good man [sic] Many of the work pressures allow him to make bad decisions, “his attorney John Carpenter wrote in a punitive memo. Thomas never wanted to put any sailor at risk and he is satisfied that the naval test forced him to conclude that he did not.”