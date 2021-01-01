Wasim Akram Instagram Profile: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is known for his stylish looks, he is bald

Wasim Amaram, the stormy bowler of his time, is known for his brilliant personality. Despite retiring from cricket, the fitness of this Pakistani fast bowler is evident. But a picture of the 55-year-old former cricketer from Lahore is going viral on the internet, which you can’t believe your eyes.

This photo was posted by Wasim Akram himself on his Instagram ID. After getting the ‘bald look’, his fans were very surprised by clicking the photo. How did Wasim Bhai suddenly become so old and bald?



He captioned the photo, ‘After 12 days of quarantine, I finally got my razor. By the way, a closer look shows that this photo has been edited. He has changed his look with the help of an app.



When Wasim was running to throw the ball over the bowling line, the world of his whimsical dome went crazy. Its popularity among women continues in the same way today. Wasim Akram, considered the Sultan of reverse swing, has taken 916 international wickets for Pakistan.

Kohli is unable to find Robinson’s ball cut, see how he made his face after he came out