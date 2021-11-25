Wasim Jaffer and Zaheer Khan made fun of each other shared scorecards of old matches on Twitter India vs New Zealand series

Former Indian Test cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer is very much discussed on Twitter for his comments and memes. At the same time, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan is not very active on social media. However, despite this, the two Indian stalwarts clashed on Twitter. Both made fun of each other. Both shared the scorecards of old matches to prove their argument.

It all started after Zaheer Khan’s tweet. Actually, in the T20 series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma won the toss in all three matches. Zaheer Khan made a tweet regarding this. He jokingly wrote, ‘I still can’t believe that India won the toss all three times in this series (against New Zealand). Was there any secret chip in the coin, like it was once in currency notes?’

He further wrote, ‘I am joking, can you also tell about such rare moments. Only cricketers can reply. After this, Wasim Jaffer, known for his impeccable style on Twitter, shared the scorecard of an old match. Jaffer wrote, ‘Yes it is rare to win the toss in 3 consecutive matches, but it is not as rare as Wasim Jaffer’s bowling figures were better than Zaheer Khan.’

Wasim Jaffer also shared a screenshot of a match. Looking at the screenshot, it was revealed that Zaheer Khan took 2 wickets for 129 runs in that match, while Jaffer sent 2 batsmen to the pavilion for just 18 runs. Please tell that Wasim Jaffer has taken only two wickets in international cricket. He took two wickets in the fourth Test played in Antigua during Team India’s tour of West Indies in 2002, giving away just 18 runs.

That match was a draw. Both the teams played one innings each. In that test match, all 11 players bowled for Team India. West Indies scored 629 runs in the first innings for the loss of 9 wickets in 248 overs. At the same time, India scored 513 runs in 196 overs in the first innings. In this match, there was a partnership of 217 runs for the seventh wicket between VVS Laxman and Ratra for India.

Still can’t believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? , Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply ?#Rario — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

After this Zaheer Khan also shared a screenshot of an old match. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, ‘Equality is rare. That Zaheer scored more runs than Wasim Jaffer in both the innings of a Test match. In the screenshot shared by Zaheer, Wasim could not even open the account, while Zaheer Khan was dismissed for 6 runs.