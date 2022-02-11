Wasim Jaffer Resigns As Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Batting Coach Ahead Of IPL Auction 2022 Rajasthan Royals Reaction

Sports

Wasim Jaffer Resigns: Former Indian Test team opener Wasim Jaffer became the first player to play 150 Ranji matches in the year 2019. He then signed a deal with Punjab Kings in the same year.

Wasim Jaffer Resignation: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held on February 12 and 13. Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings suffered a setback even before the auction. His batting coach Wasim Jaffer resigned from his post. Jaffer took the medium of social media to resign.

Sharing a film picture of Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter, Jaffer wrote, Goodbye and thank you Punjab Kings. The journey was wonderful. All the best to Anil Kumble and team for IPL 2022. The picture of Ranbir Kapoor shared by Jaffer reads, “Achcha chalta hoon… Remember me in prayers”.

This post of Wasim Jaffer is viral on social media. About 22 thousand likes have come on this. At the same time, more than 500 people have retweeted this tweet of his. Rajasthan Royals have also commented on this post of Wasim Jaffer. Tagging Wasim Jaffer, Anil Kumble and Punjab Kings, he wrote, Is it my job…. Perhaps he was referring to Jaffer’s chances of becoming the Rajasthan Royals’ batting coach.

Wasim Jaffer became the first player to play 150 Ranji matches in the year 2019. He then signed a deal with Punjab Kings in the same year. He used to help the team’s batsmen under the leadership of head coach Anil Kumble.

If we talk about IPL Mega Auction, then Punjab Kings purse is the heaviest. He has retained only two players (Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh) for a total of Rs 16 crores. She will enter the auction with Rs 72 crore.

If we talk about the performance of Punjab Kings in IPL, then the last two seasons have been very bad for him. She failed to make the playoffs both times and finished at number six. He made it to the semi-finals of the tournament in IPL 2008. Then she was at number three. Since then, she has been able to make it to the playoffs only once (2014). That time he played the IPL final.


