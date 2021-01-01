Wasim Jaffer responds to Kevin Pietersen IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Kevin Pietersen’s prediction about Team India, Wasim Jaffer became a troll, fans happy

The third Test between India and England is being played at Headingley. England took a 354-run lead over India and scored 432 in the first innings. Former captain Kevin Pietersen made such predictions about the match, after which people trolled him, as did former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer.In fact, Kevin Peterson predicted in a tweet. He has said that Moin Ali will take 6 wickets on the last day and India will lose the match. KP wrote in a tweet- Moin Ali will take 6 wickets on Sunday and the series will end 1-1. Wasim Jaffer wrote on this – is the Indian team trying to figure out how to bat till Sunday?

What if India batted till the 5th day?

Interestingly, on the third day of the match, the Indian team went to bat in the second innings. If he batted till the last day, there is no doubt that India will take a big lead after taking the lead. According to KP, if India take just four wickets on the third and fourth day, any two batsmen can score a double century.

The thrill of England’s first innings

England scored 432 in the first innings and took a strong 354-run lead on the third day of the third Test against India at Hendigle on Friday. India’s first innings was reduced to 78, but England put up a big score of 121 off 165 balls with the help of 145 fours by skipper Joe Root. From India, Mohammad Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jaspreet Bumrah took two wickets each.

