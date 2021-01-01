Wasim Jaffer trolled Michael Vaughan on his tweet for a beautiful day for bowling
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has once again applied Michael Vaughan’s ‘class’. On Thursday, Jaffer trolled the former England captain over a tweet on Indian social media. Before the start of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s, Vaughan tweeted his love of bowling, but Jaffer replied to Vaughan.
Jaffer posted a photo of West Indies’ Chris Gayle ringing the bell at Eden Gardens on Vaughan’s tweet. Earlier, on the fourth day of the Nottingham Test, Vaughan tweeted that he was excellent for batting, but on that day, Jaspreet Bumrah bowled brilliantly and wrapped up England’s innings. Bumrah took five wickets to push England completely back.
India on Thursday proved Won’s hopes wrong. KL Rahul took over and scored a brilliant century. He returned with an unbeaten 127 at the end of the day’s play. He faced 248 balls. Rohit also hit 83 off 145 balls.
Skipper Virat Kohli scored 42 runs but he did not look comfortable anywhere. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara once again failed to impress. He scored just 12 runs. Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, returned unbeaten on an individual score of nine.
