Watch 14 minutes of stunning Horizon Forbidden West gameplay



Sony confirmed off 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on a PS5 in a brand new State of Play presentation on Thursday. Within the footage, protagonist Aloy fought towards some big animal-like machines and a few human enemies on a ravishing post-apocalyptic seashore settlement.

The presentation revealed that Aloy has some new instruments to get round in Forbidden West, like a diving masks to let her dive underwater and a Breath of the Wild-like grasp glider. And very like within the first recreation, it seems such as you’ll nonetheless be slinging quite a bit of arrows towards your enemies, each human and machine.

Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the vastly profitable Horizon Zero Daybreak, is anticipated to be one of Sony’s greatest titles this 12 months, particularly provided that there are nonetheless few main PS5 video games to look ahead to within the close to future. The sport can also be coming to PS4.

We nonetheless don’t know when it’s going to come out, although. In 2020, developer Guerrilla Video games mentioned that it’s “aiming” to launch Forbidden West in 2021, however in a brand new weblog put up, Guerrilla’s Ben McCaw mentioned that “we don’t have an actual launch date but, however growth is on observe and we’ll have an replace for you very quickly.”