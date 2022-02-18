World

Watch Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier’s Short Program – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Watch Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier’s Short Program – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Watch Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier’s Short Program – Gadget Clock

Watch Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier’s Short Program – Gadget Clock

knierim

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier nailed their pairs figure skating routine Friday, earning a score of 74.23 to lead the pack for a time, with fellow USA duo Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc just a tenth of a point behind and a few pairs left.

Both duos later fell in the standings, thanks to outstanding performances by China’s Wenjing Su and Cong Han, who stood in first with an 84.41 score, two ROC duos (Validimir Morozov/Evgeniya Tarasova and Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galiamov) and China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin. It won’t affect their ability to compete in Saturday’s finals, though. The top 16 pairs advance (watch it live here at 6 a.m. ET).

Knierim and Frazier, who first paired in 2020, placed third in their short program during the team event. Frazier is making his Olympic debut in Beijing, Knierim earned bronze in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics while competing with her husband and former skating partner, Chris Knierim.

The other USA duo — Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc — have been skating together since 2016 and are making their Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games after coming in first at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

See some of the highlights from the pair’s competition and learn more about those representing Team USA.

Team USA’s Knierim and Frazier nail pair skating routine

Contents hide
1 Team USA’s Knierim and Frazier nail pair skating routine
2 Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program
3 How well do Cain-Gribble/LeDuc know each other?
4 Pairs duo Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier talk pets, partners

USA skating partners Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier crush their short program routine to secure a spot near the top.

READ Also  Sweden Finally Chose a Prime Minister. She Lasted About 7 Hours.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

How well do Cain-Gribble/LeDuc know each other?

U.S. pairs figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc play a game ahead of their first Olympics to see how well they know each other.

Pairs duo Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier talk pets, partners

Team USA’s pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier talk naming Brandon’s new dog and forming a partnership just as the pandemic hit.

#Watch #Alexa #Knierim #Brandon #Fraziers #Short #Program #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Teachers in California must have proof of vaccination or face regular testing, the governor says.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment