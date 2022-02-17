Watch All of Mikaela Shiffrin’s Beijing Olympics Runs Here – Gadget Clock





The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics certainly have not gone as Mikaela Shiffrin would have liked or imagined, as she failed to win a medal in any of the five individual events she competed in, failing to finish three of them.

Let’s take a look at how the Olympic runs when for Shiffrin, starting with the earliest.

Shiffrin Crashes Out of Women’s Giant Slalom

The defending gold medalist in the giant slalom event, Shiffrin shockingly failed to finish her first run down the “Ice River” course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention in her first event.

Shiffrin Skis Out in Slalom, Second Straight DNF

Things once again did not go Mikaela Shiffrin’s way in the women’s slalom, her second event and the one she is best known for.

For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the American superstar took a shocking DNF after missing a gate just seconds into her run, once again failing to complete a run in a technical competition, eliminating her.

Shiffrin Competes in First Olympic Super-G

Shiffrin got back on her skis to race the women’s super-G for the first time at the Winter Olympics. It was the first race she would finish in the Olympics, ending up with a respectable ninth-place finish — and certainly just making it down the course represented a moral victory for her, after the struggles she had prior.

Shiffrin Takes Training Run, Mulls Downhill Decision

Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considered whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics. She ultimately would opt to compete.

Shiffrin Takes Final Training Run Before Downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin was the 17th-fastest woman down The Rock downhill course in her last practice run ahead of the women’s downhill event,

Shiffrin Outside Top-15 in First Olympic Downhill Event

Competing in the downhill for the first time in her Olympic career, Shiffrin put together a clean run but did not contend for a medal. She finished 18th overall, nearly 2.5 seconds behind the first-place competitor.

Shiffrin Posts Solid Downhill Run in Combined Event

Mikaela Shiffrin put herself firmly in contention for a medal in the women’s combined event with a strong downhill run. Her time of 1:32.98 was good for fifth place — more than enough to put her in medal contention, considering the second portion of the event was the slalom, her signature race.

Shiffrin Crashes Out for Third Time at 2022 Olympics

In what may be one of the most shocking results from the Olympics, Shiffrin picked up her third DNF at the 2022 Winter Games, skiing out in the slalom portion of the women’s combined event in her last individual event of the Games.

Much like her other two times she crashed or missed a gate, Shiffrin’s run last mere seconds before her shot at her only individual medal was over.