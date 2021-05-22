Watch: Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR collaborate on new YouTube track Echo

The track Echo which brings collectively Indian singer Armaan Malik, American songwriter Eric Nam of Korean descent, and Indian American musician-DJ KSHMR has been launched right now, 21 Would possibly furthermore merely on the respected YouTube channel of Armaan. The three-minute-lengthy track which elements the trio was launched two hours in the past and has already garnered additional than 4 lakh views until now.

The e-newsletter GQ interviewed the three musicians who consider created Echo and that’s when it was shared that the track is, critically about subtle relationships. KSHMR stated that the track speaks regarding the animated elements of a relationship which the musician-songwriter stated that he is aware of and has lengthy passed by.

Commenting about how they purchased collectively, Armaan stated that the mission began on the USA’s Niles Studio. After the preliminary conceptualisation, the singer shared that his piece of the music video was shot in India whereas Eric and KSHMR shot collectively in Los Angeles. He stated that additionally they practically edited the photographs in decrease than 12 hours.

The pc display screen has been made in honour of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout the US. Talking regarding the the identical, Eric stated that it was ‘significant’ to consider Asian artists from world intensive close to collectively and work on a mission.

Actually, Eric even revealed throughout the interview that he and Armaan consider not met in individual to this point and grew to vary into buddies by the secure.

Earlier than the track was launched, Armaan instructed Rolling Stone India that the collaboration is one factor new for India and Indian musicians. Armaan had stated that it’s magnificent how artists close to collectively to enact one factor even after being deep-rooted of their cultures.