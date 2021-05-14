Watch: Asim Riaz releases debut rap song ‘Back to Start’ on occasion of Eid

Asim Riaz has launched his debut rap music titled Wait on to Start on the occasion of Eid today. The music has obtained better than 1.41 lakh views inside two hours. Launched under the designate of Sony Music, the music captures Asim’s wander, battle and hustle till now. Sharing the music with followers on Instagram, he wrote, “This Eid, my first-ever rap will possess you lumber #BackToStart, Music out now!”

Commenting on his submit, actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “You accomplished the full lot you residing out to manufacture”. Asim and Varun beget labored collectively in David Dhawan’s Very important Tera Hero which launched in 2014.

The lyrics have been penned by Asim himself whereas the music has been produced by Charan. The sound mixing is by Shiven. The video has been conceptualised and directed by Jay Singal. The Director of Footage for this music is Ankit Padave and Jay Singal whereas it has been edited by Mayur Salvi.

Within the video, Asim recollects his wander which he began in 2015 in South Africa. He raps concerning the a mountainous alternative of phases and the diagram by which people had demotivated him that he acquired’t ever possess it. The music will bewitch you on Asim’s wander from an unknown struggler to a celebrity.

On 12 Would possibly additionally, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had dropped the teaser and referred to as it “the muse of a wander!”

The music can be on hand on music platforms love Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.