Watch Ben Platt perform in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
Adapting the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to the big screen gave director Stephen Chbosky the opportunity to interpret some of the show’s themes in new visual ways.
In this sequence, lead character Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) is battling anxiety on his first day of school. He sings one of the show’s signature songs, “Waving Through a Window,” as he walks down the hallway. But the sequence is not choreographed or performed like traditional music.
“What’s different about the scene,” said Chbosky, “is that if you see what’s actually happening, even if he’s singing, what the singing represents in this moment is an idea in his mind.” Is.” So the character is not bursting into the song so much as he is thinking in the song.
Instead of “High School Musical”-style moves, Chbosky and his team went for a one-of-a-kind visual choreography. It included a locker slam to the beat of the music and some quick cuts to represent Evan’s feelings of being both overwhelmed and neglected.
“It was really choreographed to his emotions,” Chbosky said. “That was always the main thing. Where is he living? What does that mean? How does it affect him emotionally?”
