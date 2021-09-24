Watch Ben Platt perform in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

In “Anatomy of a Scene,” we ask directors to uncover the secrets that go into creating key scenes in their films. Check out the new episodes in the series on Friday. you can also Check out our collection of over 150 videos on YouTube And Subscribe to our Youtube Channel.

Adapting the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to the big screen gave director Stephen Chbosky the opportunity to interpret some of the show’s themes in new visual ways.

In this sequence, lead character Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) is battling anxiety on his first day of school. He sings one of the show’s signature songs, “Waving Through a Window,” as he walks down the hallway. But the sequence is not choreographed or performed like traditional music.