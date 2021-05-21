Watch: BTS drop new single Butter, will perform song for first time at Billboard Music Awards

Okay-Pop icons BTS’ launched their new single ‘Butter’, alongside with the legit song video.

‘Butter’ is a dance-pop discover with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Typically tender and at occasions charismatic, the duality of BTS they instruct to “owe [it all] to [my] mom” will soften listeners’ hearts.

A fluctuate of musicians together with Scheme finish Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia beget lent their fingers in writing the song. Chief RM additionally partook within the making of the discover so as to add within the signature BTS model.

The choreography is a mix of group and unit dances accomplished in razor-inviting precision, however with out shedding its frigid manner. Stroking their hair, then blowing a kiss and strolling on their tiptoes, the effectivity drizzles with BTS’ charms and flexibility.

Moreover, the band will invent ‘Butter’ for the required time on the upcoming Billboard Song Awards on 23 Could perchance effectively merely. They’re nominated for 4 classes at this one 12 months’s award – Prime Duo/Staff, Prime Tune Gross sales Artist, Prime Social Artist and Prime Selling Tune. BTS will most undoubtedly be kicking off Sincere Morning America’s Summer season Live performance Sequence on 28 Could perchance effectively merely. Not too long ago, they have been additionally on the quilt of Rolling Stone, dubbed the “best band within the sphere.”