Watch: Days after reunion special, Courteney Cox recreates iconic Friends dance routine with Ed Sheeran

Days after Friends: The Reunion aired, Courteney Cox had a exiguous shock for her followers. Cox, who performed the persona of Monica within the standard sitcom, teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran and launched once more recollections of The Routine dance on social media.

Taking to her Instagram deal with, Cox shared the video whereby she and Sheeran agree with re-enacted the steps.

Attempt the submit proper right here

Leer this submit on Instagram A submit shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

The dance was once aired on the outline within the episode The One With The Routine, the place Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) carried out it collectively.

An unscripted particular reunited the predominant strong of the outline actors, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow alongside facet Cox and Schwimmer.

Stars treasure David Beckham, Woman Gaga, Package Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, BTS, amongst others moreover appeared as visitors for the outline. Friends: The Reunion premiered on ZEE5 in India and on HBO Max within the US.

When followers requested the director Ben Winstow why The Routine was once not a share of the particular episode. Winstow acknowledged, “I did disclose, ‘Would you ever mediate about doing The Routine?’ And every and every (Cox and Schwimmer) of them had been treasure, “Oh, please don’t fabricate us atomize that.” There had been sure issues I in reality cared for treasure the desk learn or the quiz. I moreover couldn’t work out the place it would agree with labored. I’m not clear it would agree with landed 20 years later. Nonetheless it certainly was once certainly on my record of options that I pitched,” as per The Indian Pronounce sage.

See the long-established clip from Friends proper right here