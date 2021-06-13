Watch: Dramatic footage of crane collapse in Taiwan



A Taiwanese port witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday after a big cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane after which smashing right into a pile of delivery containers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The 86,000-ton container ship, OOCL Durban, which belonged to Orient Abroad (Worldwide) Ltd., a Hong Kong delivery firm, was getting ready to dock at a port in Kaohsiung. The empty container ship collided with a stationary vessel on the website together with an enormous gantry crane on the similar wharf.

In consequence, the large crane first tilted slowly and got here crashing down, hitting a neighboring crane, which then collapsed right into a stack of delivery containers. Movies captured by many onlookers on the busy port confirmed folks working for covers away from the crane because it fell.

In keeping with Taiwan Information, a 58-year-old dock employee “suffered a laceration on his proper arm”. He was rushed to the hospital for examination and therapy and the report added that he was aware. The report added that two engineers — recognized as Lin and Yang — have been additionally trapped contained in the crane.

The duo, nevertheless, was rescued utilizing a 60-meter mast-type jib crane, reported UDN. The 2 workers managed to escaped unhurt.

The state-run Taiwan Worldwide Ports Corp. Ltd in a press release stated that the accident website has been sealed off additionally “loading/offloading operations have been suspended at Wharf No. 70”, the place the stationary vessel was berthed.

“The unique building value of the 2 affected gantry cranes is roughly NT$600 million (whole). The estimated worth of the loss to the affected containers stays to be investigated,” the assertion added.