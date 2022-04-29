Watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the UK and abroad



Vindictive magistrates, common thugs and the institution of marriage are no match for Anne Lister – and yet they come for her still. She may have tied the knot but if you thought that meant settling into the quiet life, you couldn’t be more wrong. Read on as we explain how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online wherever you are in the world – including for free in the UK. Hitting international markets in April, we’ve also detailed how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere now.

Watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online Premiere: April 10 (UK) April 25 (US) New episodes: weekly FREE stream: BBC iPlayer International streams: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

When we last saw them, Anne and Ann Walker were finally tying the knot in an understandably low-key ceremony, and from what we can tell, any chance of an extended honeymoon period soon went out of the window and into the coal pits.

With friends and family like the Walkers and Priestleys, who needs enemies? Well, Anne does, clearly.

But in addition to the social, political and financial confrontations that are her lifeblood, Anne now has to face a storm of her own making, as an all-too-amorous blast from the past returns to test her fidelity and her thirst for the fast life.

For ever more clutching of pearls and withering putdowns, read on as we detail how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online where you are.

If you find yourself eager to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online while you’re off on holiday, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you’re out of the country.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Gentleman Jack online:

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the right location i.e. ‘UK’ for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster’s live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

