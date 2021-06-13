Watch: Heartwarming video of elephant bidding farewell to mahout who died of cancer



In a heart-warming video that’s making rounds on the web, an elephant was seen bidding farewell to his loving mahout who misplaced his battle towards cancer.

The incident, which occurred in Kottayam, Kerala noticed the elephant named Pallat Brahmadathan paying final respects to his grasp Omanachettan, as locals watched on with teary eyes.

In accordance to native experiences, Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan was recognized for his love for elephants and was concerned in taking care of them for over six a long time. The native of Lakkattoor handed away on June 3 following his battle with cancer. He was 74.

On listening to concerning the demise of Omanachettan, the house owners of the elephant had taken the animal to pay respect to his mahout. The tusker was seen elevating its trunk and bowing close to the physique. The video additionally confirmed one of the relative holding on to the trunk of the animal and weeping because the animal paid its respects.

Watch the video right here:

As per experiences, Brahmadathan and Omanachettan had been regulars at necessary temple festivals in Kerala and the duo’s final look was the Thrissur Pooram.