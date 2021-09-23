Watch his viral video on Mukesh Khanna vs. cow slaughter and beef eating: Mukesh Khanna is angry at cow eaters

Call it ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ or ‘Shaktiman’, Mukesh Khanna, who plays these powerful characters on television, is very concerned about the safety of cows. Mukesh Khanna has released a video expressing his anger against cow slaughter.

The video of Mukesh Khanna has gone viral on the internet, showing him angry over the killing of a cow and its meat eaters. In this video, Mukesh Khanna says, ‘Are we waiting for Kalki to come and read our cow mother? Will you wait for your family’s mother and the police will come and rescue them or the army will come and rescue them? ‘No, when you don’t do it for them, then why tell anyone that the cow is ours and your mother? ‘



Mukesh Khanna is seen saying further, ‘Why is a cow eaten openly? It is exported, it is killed … it is harvested. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. They say their meat is good, you should be ashamed and some people do it because they have a business, they sell it abroad, then they make millions and crores. Should be closed. I will also call the government.



Mukesh Khanna also discussed the character of Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharata and said, ‘It is said that just as the soul of Bhishma Pitamah is considered sacred, so is the soul of Gaimata considered sacred. If people do not agree, I will ask the government to declare the white cow our national animal. The lion is our national animal, but it can defend itself, but not the cow.

He has also written a very long caption of this video. He has said, ‘Do we have to say that Lord Krishna lived in cows? They grew up eating their milk and butter made from them. We are silent even when we see cows being slaughtered around us! Gomate is being slaughtered. Their meat is being eaten, they are being exported in large quantities for the purpose of making money. Obviously! And we are all silent as silent spectators! We should be ashamed. Which they eat with gusto. That should stop. And in my opinion this is the only way the government should declare the cow as a national animal. Who is the lion at this time. ‘

The lion can defend itself. But the cow looks down on her devotees and says that they should go ahead and protect them. From their killers, from their eaters. But everyone is busy with their lives. Therefore, the government should come forward and declare the cow as a national animal, a national asset. Only then will justice be done with our conscience, devotion, faith. Then no one will dare to cut them.