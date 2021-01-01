Sports

Watch Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Captain Manpreet and Coach Graham Reed tell the story of Team India’s victory, how it turned out against Germany

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Watch Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Captain Manpreet and Coach Graham Reed tell the story of Team India’s victory, how it turned out against Germany
Written by admin
Watch Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Captain Manpreet and Coach Graham Reed tell the story of Team India’s victory, how it turned out against Germany

Watch Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Captain Manpreet and Coach Graham Reed tell the story of Team India’s victory, how it turned out against Germany

The Indian men’s hockey team made history with a 5-4 victory over Germany after losing a bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. This was his first Olympic medal since 1980.

Interview with Special Hockey Team and Coach of Indian Hockey Team after winning Bronze Medal against Germany

Hockey Team Exclusive Interview: Captain Manpreet and Coach Graham Reed tell the story of Team India’s victory, how it turned out against Germany

#Watch #Hockey #Team #Exclusive #Interview #Hockey #Team #Exclusive #Interview #Captain #Manpreet #Coach #Graham #Reed #story #Team #Indias #victory #turned #Germany

READ Also  Neymar recovering from calf injury as PSG´s Bernat undergoes surgery

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment