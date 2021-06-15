Watch: Hundreds attend ‘divine’ horse’s funeral, flout lockdown rules in Karnataka

by
Hundreds of individuals flouted lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a spiritual organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, prompting anger amongst netizens.

Footage and movies of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by information company ANI, confirmed folks strolling on the highway, ignoring social distancing norms. Many had been additionally noticed with out face masks.

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Dwelling Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the district administration will look into the matter and motion might be taken.

Many took to Twitter expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. Check out a few of the reactions right here:

The incident took locations as Karnataka on Sunday because it reported 626 extra Covid-19 deaths, the very best single-day toll recorded in the state because the pandemic started.

Whereas 362 of them had been from Bengaluru City, the fatalities in different districts had been Bengaluru Rural (30), Mysuru (22), Ballari (18), and Uttara Kannada (17). With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 25,282 since March 10 final 12 months.


