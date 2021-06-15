Watch: Hundreds attend ‘divine’ horse’s funeral, flout lockdown rules in Karnataka



Hundreds of individuals flouted lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a spiritual organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, prompting anger amongst netizens.

Footage and movies of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by information company ANI, confirmed folks strolling on the highway, ignoring social distancing norms. Many had been additionally noticed with out face masks.

#WATCH Hundreds of individuals had been seen on the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath space of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of present COVID19 restrictions in drive in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Dwelling Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the district administration will look into the matter and motion might be taken.

The district administration will look into this incident, and motion might be taken: Karnataka Dwelling Minister Basavaraj Bommai on lots of gathered for the funeral of a horse in Belagavi yesterday pic.twitter.com/6aZPXVrs3K — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Many took to Twitter expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. Check out a few of the reactions right here:

What number of of these lots of are attending their very own and relations’ funerals in the following weeks?

Why don’t @ANI observe that too? pic.twitter.com/Sr8YDUwWTV — ░M░i░t░h░u░n░ ░Okay░u░m░a░r░ (@picsnapr) May 24, 2021

Ghode ke chakkar mein Indian Gadhe wali harkate Kar Raha hai… 😱😱😱 — Panky… (@Pankit9769) May 24, 2021

Severely, we don’t deserve democracy — Deepak (@deepakmrd27) May 24, 2021

Loopy peoples 😂 — Mayank Shrivastava (@MayankS40746347) May 24, 2021

135 crore me se 50-60 crore to mind useless hai(highest in the world) — Torreto (@NRJC17) May 24, 2021

That is insane! — oshin verma (@OshinVerma8) May 24, 2021

This crowd has simply made preparations of their funeral on this horse’s funeral 🙂🙂… — leatherback_liger (@retartedsmarty) May 24, 2021

Nice..! Congratulations..! Let’s blame Govt — Jay (@Junkie4News_) May 24, 2021

Response of corona virus pic.twitter.com/9LVozfNiQY — jyothish bharathan (@Iamjyothish) May 24, 2021

The incident took locations as Karnataka on Sunday because it reported 626 extra Covid-19 deaths, the very best single-day toll recorded in the state because the pandemic started.

Whereas 362 of them had been from Bengaluru City, the fatalities in different districts had been Bengaluru Rural (30), Mysuru (22), Ballari (18), and Uttara Kannada (17). With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 25,282 since March 10 final 12 months.