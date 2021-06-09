Watch: In Aastha Gill's Paani Paani, Jacqueline Fernandes reunites with Badshah after Genda Phool

Rapper and singer Badshah has dropped his up to date track with singer Aastha Gill, that includes the duo alongside with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Paani Paani, the track has been launched on the superior YouTube channel of Saregama Tune at the present time, 9 June. The collection of views on the track is rising by the 2nd and has already crossed 1,70,000 with over 24,000 likes.

Peek Paani Paani right here:

Prepare in Rajasthan, the track takes viewers via the deserts and monuments of the thunder. The virtually three-minute-long track has been produced and written by Badshah.

Jacqueline may even moreover be seen dressed throughout the aged Rajasthani costume ghagra choli. She later switches to a purple costume and matching the theme of the video, Jacqueline additionally appears wearing blue. From rapid-keen vehicles to horses and camels, the track video is a fusion of fashionable and aged.

Talking referring to the track, Jacqueline who was closing seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer talked about that track movies give the number of liberty which movie songs ticket now not. The actress talked about that via her outfit, she desired to look out the custom of Rajasthan.

Commenting on her collaboration with Badshah, the actress talked about that the rapper is easy-going.

Including that Badshah is gifted, Jacqueline talked about that after he requires collaboration, she is aware of she has successful in hand. Beforehand, the 2 labored collectively throughout the hit track Genda Phool.

She is quickly going to be seen in diversified movement photographs, together with Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Sooner than the discharge of the video, Aastha had informed IANS that the viewers will seemingly be in for a ‘sizable seen deal with’. The singer who collaborated with Badshah on DJ Waley Babu talked about that the track was shot in Jaisalmer in 2020.

Aastha had remotely recorded the track. The singer talked about that Paani Paani gave her the scope to experiment alongside with her vocal range.