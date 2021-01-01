Watch movies and get paid: Watch these 13 scary horror movies and you can win a prize money of 1 lakh

Everyone loves to watch movies and is willing to spend thousands of rupees for it. But did you know that now you don’t have to pay to watch movies, instead you can earn money by watching horror movies. You can win 1300 dollars or about 1 lakh rupees by watching 13 dangerous horror movies of a company. While watching the movie, the company will check the person’s heartbeat and pay for it. The website FinanceBuzz recently announced that it has compiled a list of 13 horror movies of various budgets. Through which she is looking for a horror movie heart rate analyst. With this, big budget movies will be compared to low budget horror movies. In the meantime, the Fitbit device will be used to check the heartbeat of the person watching the movie.

Names of movies published by the website. He starred in ‘Amityville Horror’, ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’, ‘Candyman’, ‘Insidious’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’, ‘Sinister’, ‘Get Out’, ‘The Purge’, 2018 A remake of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Halloween’.



The website states, ‘The lucky winner will be awarded $ 1,300 for this work. A भेट 50 gift card will be given separately by the company for the money spent on fitting and watching movies during the movie marathon. Applications have started for this, the last date is till September 26. The winner will be announced on October 1.