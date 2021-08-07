Watch: Nathan Ellis becomes 1st player to claim hat-trick on T20I debut, Bangladesh win T20I series vs Australia Took a hat-trick in the debut match itself, yet the team lost

In the third T20 match played between Bangladesh and Australia, 26-year-old K Nathan Ellis of Australia did something that no one could have imagined. Nathan Ellis, who replaced Mitchell Starc in the playing XI, took a hat-trick in his debut match.

Ellis had conceded 33 runs in 3.3 overs, but he made a dream comeback in his last three balls. After four overs, his figure was three for 34. Ellis is the third bowler after legendary pacer Brett Lee and spinner Ashton Agar to do so in T20Is. Interestingly, Brett Lee also took his hat-trick in T20 against Bangladesh. Ellis made the victims of Captain Mahmudullah, Mehdi Hassan and Mustafizur Rahim.

Every time the Australian bowlers took hat-tricks, they got their victories, but this time it did not happen. Bangladesh created history by defeating Australia by 10 runs in this match played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

With this win, Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. This is the first time Bangladesh has won three consecutive T20Is against Australia. Apart from this, Bangladesh has defeated Australia in three consecutive international matches for the first time in any format.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat and scored 127 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Captain Mahmudullah scored a half-century for Bengal. In reply, Australia could only manage 117 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh’s half-century for Australia.





