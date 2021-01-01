Watch Neeraj Chopra Sreejesh in KBC 13: Gold medal winners in Kaun Banega Crorepati Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh 13 promo – To teach Haryanvi to Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 13

The upcoming ‘Shaanandar Shukrawar’ special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will be very explosive. Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan came last week, this week the show featured javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics and hockey player PR Sreejesh.).

The producers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, in which Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh enter the set with their respective medals. Everyone stands up and applauds at his entrance, host Amitabh Bachchan announcing ‘Hindustan Zindabad’.



Indian Army officer Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in the 87.58m javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. He became the first Indian to win a medal in Athlet Athletics. The producers shared a promo of the episode featuring Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh and wrote on Instagram, ‘To bring our country’s name on the stage of KBC 13, Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medalists Neeraj and Sreejesh. Listen to his struggles and experiences in the Olympics in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

In this episode of ‘KBC 13’, Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh not only talked about their struggles and preparations, but also taught Amitabh Bachchan to speak Haryanvi. Fans are eagerly awaiting the occasion and are expressing their excitement on social media.