Watch Neeraj Chopra Sreejesh in KBC 13: Gold medal winners in Kaun Banega Crorepati Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh 13 promo – To teach Haryanvi to Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 13

Watch Neeraj Chopra Sreejesh in KBC 13: Gold medal winners in Kaun Banega Crorepati
Indian Army officer Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in the 87.58m javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. He became the first Indian to win a medal in Athlet Athletics. The producers shared a promo of the episode featuring Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh and wrote on Instagram, ‘To bring our country’s name on the stage of KBC 13, Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medalists Neeraj and Sreejesh. Listen to his struggles and experiences in the Olympics in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
In this episode of ‘KBC 13’, Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh not only talked about their struggles and preparations, but also taught Amitabh Bachchan to speak Haryanvi. Fans are eagerly awaiting the occasion and are expressing their excitement on social media.
