Watch: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game

Watch: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game

by
Watch: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game

Watch: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game

In a weird incident, a parachutist made an emergency landing in the middle of a football pitch throughout a match in Poland.

GoPro footage, which is now going viral on social media, reveals the parachutist flying throughout the pitch earlier than landing on the midway line. The Olimpia Elbląg reserve staff and PISA Primavera Barczewo had been midway by way of their fifth-tier match on June 6 when the incident passed off.

Footage reveals the gamers scurrying out of the best way because the airborne invader practically crashes into one of the gamers. The terrifying incident took a hilarious flip when the referee gave a yellow card to the parachutist.

Watch the video right here:

The video additionally reveals the person managing to carry his floor regardless of landing at excessive velocity and ready for assist. A person then helps him get his chute collectively earlier than they stroll off the pitch.

Check out some of the reactions right here:


#Watch #Parachutist #emergency #landing #middle #football #game

Leave a Comment