Watch: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game



In a weird incident, a parachutist made an emergency landing in the middle of a football pitch throughout a match in Poland.

GoPro footage, which is now going viral on social media, reveals the parachutist flying throughout the pitch earlier than landing on the midway line. The Olimpia Elbląg reserve staff and PISA Primavera Barczewo had been midway by way of their fifth-tier match on June 6 when the incident passed off.

Footage reveals the gamers scurrying out of the best way because the airborne invader practically crashes into one of the gamers. The terrifying incident took a hilarious flip when the referee gave a yellow card to the parachutist.

Watch the video right here:

When a parachutist first started his flight, he didn’t anticipate it could finish on a soccer pitch in the middle of a Polish third division game in Elblag, Poland 🪂 pic.twitter.com/jXEKD5zUgC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

The video additionally reveals the person managing to carry his floor regardless of landing at excessive velocity and ready for assist. A person then helps him get his chute collectively earlier than they stroll off the pitch.

Check out some of the reactions right here:

Seems like he had a lot of selections and steered in direction of the game. — brynagrl (@brynagrl) June 10, 2021

I really like that it’s a yellow card. “Pay attention mate, you do that once more and you’re gone.” — Joe Murphy (@joecmurphy) June 10, 2021

Are you critical? You gave the man a yellow card when he’s not even a component of the game? — NotRickSanchez (@XxJD32016608xX) June 10, 2021