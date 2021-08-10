Watch Ryan Reynolds Power Up in ‘Free Guy’
New revelations arrive quickly and in colorful ways as Guy (Ryan Reynolds) goes from a supporting character in a video game character to his biggest star.
In this scene, Guy, a bank teller whose workday unfolds predictably, until a daily bank robbery, this time turns the situation around. He shoots down a thief, including the special glasses he wears. When Guy puts them on, he sees a whole new graphic layer of his city that he previously lacked.
Discussing the scene, director Shawn Levy said he wanted to unlock this secret part of the video game world using a vivid visual pattern, with bursts of color and action all around.
“Frankly, I wanted this streak to be a little overwhelming for the audience,” said Levy, “like there was too much to take in because that’s exactly what Ryan’s character is going through.”
Levy said he played a lot of video games while researching the film and kept noticing that the camera moved less humanly, and was rather “almost robotic in its speed and motion. fluidity, ”he said. For this scene, he and his team sought to mimic this by mounting the camera on a robotic arm. They then programmed the arm to move around Guy as he sees things through his glasses. Because the movement was code-locked, Levy said, Reynolds had to be precise in his blocking to avoid being harmed by the camera.
