Watch Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Spar in ‘Black Widow’

In “Anatomy of a Scene”, we ask directors to reveal the secrets that make it possible to create key scenes in their films. See new episodes of the series on Friday. You can also watch our collection of over 150 videos on YouTube and subscribe to our youtube channel.

Two characters get together and start a fight, in this scene from “Black Widow”.

It’s been two decades since Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) saw Yelena (Florence Pugh). The two were part of a makeshift family unit led by two Russian undercover operatives (David Harbor and Rachel Weisz) before being fired to become trained killers. So the level of trust is low when the two get together in an apartment in Budapest.

Discussing the scene, director Cate Shortland said she wanted to incorporate elements of the set design into the action, from kitchen knives to curtains.