Watch: Teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Sherni, starring Vidya Balan as forest officer, released

Amazon Prime Video released the teaser of Vidya Balan’s subsequent – Sherni earlier at the present time, 31 May maybe perchance effectively maybe.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton standing, the film is a fictional fable that takes us through the trudge of a woodland officer (performed by Balan) who strives for stability in a worldwide of man-animal struggle.

The trailer will start on 2nd June, confirms a commentary.

Evaluate out the teaser right here

It will not subject what, she's going to discontinuance the perfect factor!

Trailer out, June 2. Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a extraordinarily superb ensemble strong that entails Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

“Sherni is one of many most particular and nerve-racking evaluations that we’ve labored on and Amit’s evocative take dangle of on a extraordinarily related self-discipline, laced alongside together with his trademark satire, will invent for a compelling glimpse,” Abundantia Leisure founder Malhotra mentioned within the clicking start.

Sherni will fully start in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.