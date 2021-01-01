Watch the ball tampering video in Lord’s Test: England cricketer Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag were seen tampering with the ball in Lord’s Test. Do Rory Burns and Mark Wood tamper with the ball? The viral video, Aakash Chopra and Sehwag presented questions

An incident has come to light since the fourth day of the ongoing Lord’s Test between India and England, which could spark a new controversy. In fact, a video of the Indian left is going viral on social media, showing an English cricketer tapping the ball with slippers. Former explosive openers Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra have questioned the actions of English cricketers.

Virender Sehwag has happily raised the question. Sharing a photo of him tapping the ball, he wrote on Twitter – what is happening. Are England players tampering with the ball with cowardly preventive measures?



On the other hand, Akash Chopra also asked- Is this ball tampering? Earlier, on the third day of the match, the spectators threw champagne bottles at KL Rahul, while on the fourth day, there was a heated discussion between Virat Kohli and James Anderson.

What’s in the video?

In the video it can be clearly seen that two players are seen tampering with the ball with slippers. Only shoes are seen in the video, so it’s hard to guess who these two English players are. However, the names of Mark Wood and Rory Burns are mentioned in a tweet by Stuart Broad defending his team throughout the case.

Extensive hygiene

Fast bowler Broad, who is out of the series, is currently commenting. On Twitter he defended the whole affair – I believe Mark Wood kicks, but Rory Burns fails to stop the ball and accidentally gets the ball under his shoes. If you watch the video instead of the picture, the case will be clearer.

When is the ball changed?

Presenting this question, some fans were seen demanding a change of ball. We will say here that cricketers do this to get the swing. Whenever such a case occurs the punch checks the ball and changes it if the ball is tampered with. This also happens when the ball goes into the stand (a six outside the boundary).

