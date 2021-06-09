Watch the first five minutes of Netflix’s Philippine folklore anime Trese



Netflix has launched the first five minutes of its upcoming anime collection Trese, which relies on the Philippine horror comedian of the identical identify. In the clip (which I’ve embedded at the prime of this submit), you’ll get a short take a look at some of the present’s terrifying-looking monsters and be launched to detective Alexandra Trese, the present’s protagonist.

Right here’s the official synopsis of Trese, from Netflix:

Set in Manila the place the legendary creatures of Philippine folklore reside in hiding amongst people, Alexandra Trese finds herself going face to face with a felony underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

Depend me intrigued. The monsters appear fairly scary, and I like the supernatural parts hinted at even in these preliminary minutes.

For those who’re eager about one other take a look at Trese earlier than it premieres, try this trailer, from Might:

And also you gained’t have to attend lengthy to observe the present itself: Trese will start streaming in the US on June tenth at 12PM ET.