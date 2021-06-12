Watch the first teaser for Netflix’s gorgeous Cuphead show



Netflix confirmed off a quick teaser of its upcoming show based mostly on the recreation Cuphead at its Geeked Week occasion on Friday, and simply as you’d anticipate, the recreation’s old-school animation fashion seems to translate completely into an animated collection. Netflix additionally introduced that Wayne Brady will voice the dastardly King Cube.

You possibly can take a look at the clip, which options Brady’s King Cube, in the video above.

Studio MDHR, developer of the Cuphead recreation, first introduced that The Cuphead Show was in the works practically two years in the past. “Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you’ve by no means seen them earlier than in an unique collection impressed by basic animation kinds of the Thirties,” Studio MDHR said in a tweet at the time.

The animation on this teaser seems implausible, and I believe that Brady might be an ideal match for the function of King Cube. We nonetheless don’t know when the show is popping out, however after this clip and the reveal of Brady’s casting, I’m much more excited than I used to be earlier than.