Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation



Our first have a look at Kevin Smith’s revival of He-Man is right here: immediately, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which can hit the streaming service on July twenty third.

Not like She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy, which additionally streamed on Netflix, the new He-Man collection isn’t a reboot of the basic cartoon. As an alternative, it’s a continuation, which picks up proper after the unique present led to 1985, with the wonderful addition of Mark Hamill as Skeletor.

Right here’s how Smith, who’s serving as showrunner, describes it:

Narratively our present is about up as the subsequent episode in the legacy ‘80s animated collection that aired from 1983-1985. This can be a continuation of that story. We’re enjoying with the unique mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we additionally made the acutely aware resolution to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as effectively. Mattel owns this complete huge library of that paintings, so immediately we wished the present to open with basic items of that paintings. Mattel has been dedicated to this look since they first began as a toy line in the ‘80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it.

The information was introduced as half of the first week-long Netflix Geeked occasion.