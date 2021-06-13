Watch the first trailer for Ubisoft’s gorgeous Avatar game



Ubisoft capped off its E3 keynote with a giant shock: a first take a look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The subsequent-gen tackle James Cameron’s world seems gorgeous, and Ubisoft says it’s being constructed with its personal Snowdrop engine at inside studio Huge.

Right here’s the story premise:

On this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey throughout the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen a part of Pandora. Discover a dwelling and reactive world inhabited by distinctive creatures and new characters, and push again the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

The game seems to be constructed with next-gen {hardware} in thoughts. Frontiers of Pandora is slated for launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Sequence X / S, together with cloud providers Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

It additionally isn’t the solely sci-fi universe Ubisoft is exploring: the writer beforehand revealed that it was making an open-world Star Wars game, which can also be been made by Huge.