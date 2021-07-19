Watch the status of anyone silently on WhatsApp, the person in front will not be informed

If you want to see anyone’s message or status on WhatsApp and he does not even know, then follow these few steps.

WhatsApp repeatedly brings new features to enhance the experience of the users. But some users are not even aware of these features. WhatsApp allows users to set status for 24 hours. If someone sees it, then the users who put the status get to know about it. But there is also a method using which if you see someone’s WhatsApp status, then the person in front will not know.

Also read- Now even hackers will not be able to hack your Gmail, Google is bringing a new feature

See other’s WhatsApp status secretly like this

WhatsApp released a feature called Read receipt a few years ago. By disabling this feature, even if users are able to see someone’s message, still there is no blue tick on that message. By using this feature, you can see the status and the person in front will not even know. Using this, you can also hide the status scene. Both these devices work for Android and iOS. For this you have to follow some steps. Let’s know the steps by which you can silently see other’s WhatsApp.

Also read this news:—Update Your Google Chrome Browser Immediately, Hackers Can Steal Your Data

follow these steps

First of all, you have to open WhatsApp app on your Android or iOS device. After that go to the Settings menu. Here you will see the privacy setting. Click on it and go to Read receipt and disable it.

With this, even if you do a status scene of a contact or even read someone’s message, then the person in front will not know. It also has a drawback. With this feature, you will not even be able to know who has seen your status.