World

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022
Written by admin
Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

Posted:
/ Updated:

e9c83efcb7624be68ae77a4e3cc0b112

Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York’s Times Square on Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event last year.

However, the city decided earlier this week to limit the number of people in Times Square to about 15,000 in-person spectators, far fewer than the 50,000 revelers initially envisioned.

Watch the replay of our livestream of the ball drop below:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

#Watch #Times #Square #ball #drop #NYC #rings

READ Also  Who will vote on booster-shot policy for CDC?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment