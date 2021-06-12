Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime’s Nine Perfect Stranger

The official trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming drama collection Nine Perfect Strangers is lastly right here.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, the eight-part collection relies on The New York Occasions bestselling guide from Australian creator Liane Moriarty.

It is produced by the groups behind Massive Little Lies and The Undoing, and can be solely obtainable to Prime members worldwide excluding USA and China on August 20.

In line with Amazon, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers is about at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that guarantees therapeutic and transformation.

‘Nine careworn metropolis dwellers attempt to get on a path to a greater way of life.

‘Watching over them throughout this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (performed by Kidman), a girl on a mission to reinvigorate their drained minds and our bodies,’ the press launch continued.

‘Nonetheless, these 9 strangers do not know what’s about to hit them.’

Nicole places on one among the most chilling performances of her profession, whereas Melissa McCarthy nearly seems to be unrecognisable in a dramatic flip.

The forged additionally contains Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Corridor, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

It was filmed on location in Australia, with Nicole serving as government producer.

Nine Perfect Strangers can be obtainable to Amazon Prime members in Australia from August 20.

In the meantime, Nicole will subsequent be seen in the historic thriller movie The Northman.