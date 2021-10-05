Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon

HBO has released a teaser trailer featuring the first real footage dragon house, its upcoming game of Thrones Prequel Series. The show was announced two years ago and is based on George RR Martin fire and blood, a book centered around the history of the Targaryen family and two centuries before the events of a song of Ice and Fire novel, which game of Thrones was based on.

NS dragon house The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the show’s plot beats, but does showcase its impressive cast: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke are all on board, including one. As you might expect, it appears to have a lot to offer in terms of swordsmanship and dragons.

The question is, of course, how many game of Thrones fans will be back dragon house Given how the former show’s final season proved to be, shall we say, divisive—not least because of the writing of a certain character with the nickname “Targaryn.” HBO hasn’t given a specific release date other than saying dragon house Will air in 2022, and it will definitely be on the HBO Max streaming service.