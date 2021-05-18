Watch the (un)official trailer for Byron Baes: The Inspired Unemployed take on the Netflix show

Netflix’s controversial new collection Byron Baes is ready to air quickly.

And now, the guys behind The Inspired Unemployed have launched a hilarious faux trailer for the show.

The guys dressed up and pretended to be influencers as the parodied the show, that has reportedly upset locals.

Watch the (un)official trailer for Byron Baes: The guys behind The Inspired Unemployed take on the upcoming Netflix show in a hilarious mock video

‘Simply once you thought the world could not be anymore f***ed after covid-19 and TikTok, right here comes Byron Baes,’ a voiceover says in the clip.

In the clip, followers are launched to surfer James from Dubbo, who ‘cannot really surf.’

Different faux characters embrace TikTokers Matt and Jack and private coach Kevin, and a retailer proprietor referred to as Indi who has her personal costly vogue label.

However the influencer who stands out the most is Stacey, who can been seen with outsized lips and enjoys eating at Raes on Wategos.

‘Influencer Stacey has half one million followers however will get 21 likes on a photograph,’ the voice over hilariously says.

Stacey additionally sips a cocktail and says, ‘can I get this for free if I provide you with a shout out?’

Jack Steele, 27, and Matt Ford, 26, are the guys behind The Inspired Unemployed.

The duo hail from the NSW South Coast and have turn out to be a social media sensation, with their Instagram web page boasting 1.1million followers.

Deciding to take benefit of their new celeb standing, Steele and Ford stop their day jobs the place they’d been working as a plasterer and carpenter.

Since then the comedians have starred on a canopy for GQ, modelled for Fendi and Louis Vuitton and scored a take care of THE ICONIC.

In the meantime earlier this month, the glamorous solid of the controversial Netflix show was revealed after weeks of hypothesis. Becoming a member of the solid are former actuality stars Nathan Favro, who rose to fame on The Bachelorette, and Elias Chigros (pictured), who appeared on Love Island

In the meantime earlier this month, the glamorous solid of the controversial Netflix show was revealed after weeks of hypothesis.

Becoming a member of the solid are former actuality stars Nathan Favro, who rose to fame on The Bachelorette, and Elias Chigros, who appeared on Love Island.

Co-creative director of native boutique BISQUE Hannah Brauer may even seem, alongside Byron Bay couple Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton.

New star: Co-creative director of native boutique BISQUE Hannah Brauer may even seem, alongside Byron Bay couple Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton (pictured)

Others in the solid embrace influencer Jade Kevin Foster and spiritualistic therapist Simba Ali.

Rounding out the solid is Kyle Sandilands’ former assistant-turned-manager Alex Reid, clothier Jess Bell and her mannequin sister Lauren.

The unveiling of the solid comes after Netflix had been not too long ago pressured to apologise to the stars of the show for portray them as ‘influencers’ and ‘sizzling Instagrammers’.

Netflix’s Director of Originals in Australia Que Minh Luu confirmed that the solid ‘hated’ a current PR put up describing the upcoming collection.