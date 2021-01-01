Watch the video Kieron Pollard Fifty: Kieron Pollard’s Stormy Bat; Kieron Pollard helped the Trincomalee Knight Riders reach the semifinals of CPL 2021; Kiran Pollard’s storm was seen in the CPL before the IPL, the winning ball was played in 22 balls, Ali Khan also dominated

Cricket fans had seen Evin Lewis’ incomparable century a day earlier. The very next day, Caribbean all-rounder Kiran Pollard took the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by storm. He was instrumental in leading the Trincomalee Knight Riders to the semifinals, hitting 51 off just 22 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.

Pollard’s strike rate during this period was 231.82. He played shots to the opposing team’s bowlers and scored a lot. Mumbai Indians and team captain Rohit Sharma will be very happy with his explosive performance. The second part of IPL-2021 will start in a few days. Mumbai will play their first match against Chennai on September 19. Pollard’s return to form in such a situation is a good sign for the team.





In addition to skipper Kieron Pollard, the hero of the Raiders’ victory was Ali Khan, who took 3 wickets for just 19 runs. TKR tops the list after the chain phase. They will now face the St. Lucia Kings in the first semi-final on Tuesday, while the second semi-final will be between the Patriots and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Speaking of the match, the Patriots got off to a slow start and Chris Gayle was dismissed for five. Joshua da Silva scored 50 off 45 balls but could not form a big partnership for the team. Sherfan Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo played 25-25 but both were bowled out for ten balls. The Patriots scored 147 for seven.

Just before the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis scored a thunderous century to take the Nevis Patriots to the semi-finals of the CPL.

TKR also made a slow start but fell the only wicket in the first six overs as Lendl Simmons was dismissed by Fabian Allen. However, Pollard scored 50 off 20 balls to seal TKR’s victory.