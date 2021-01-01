Watch the video Kieron Pollard Fifty: Kieron Pollard’s Stormy Bat; Kieron Pollard helped the Trincomalee Knight Riders reach the semifinals of CPL 2021; Kiran Pollard’s storm was seen in the CPL before the IPL, the winning ball was played in 22 balls, Ali Khan also dominated
Cricket fans had seen Evin Lewis’ incomparable century a day earlier. The very next day, Caribbean all-rounder Kiran Pollard took the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by storm. He was instrumental in leading the Trincomalee Knight Riders to the semifinals, hitting 51 off just 22 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.
In addition to skipper Kieron Pollard, the hero of the Raiders’ victory was Ali Khan, who took 3 wickets for just 19 runs. TKR tops the list after the chain phase. They will now face the St. Lucia Kings in the first semi-final on Tuesday, while the second semi-final will be between the Patriots and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Speaking of the match, the Patriots got off to a slow start and Chris Gayle was dismissed for five. Joshua da Silva scored 50 off 45 balls but could not form a big partnership for the team. Sherfan Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo played 25-25 but both were bowled out for ten balls. The Patriots scored 147 for seven.
TKR also made a slow start but fell the only wicket in the first six overs as Lendl Simmons was dismissed by Fabian Allen. However, Pollard scored 50 off 20 balls to seal TKR’s victory.
