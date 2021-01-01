Watch the video Moin Ali became the third highest wicket-taker for England behind Virat Kohli, beating Jim Laker for the 6th time.

Highlights Moin Ali is playing the 64th Test of his career.

Virat Kohli fell victim to Moin in the sixth Test

Moin dismissed Virat for the 10th time in international cricket

New Delhi

Moin Ali, England’s right-arm off-break bowler, made a big name for himself by dismissing Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. In the second innings of the fourth day of the Oval Test, Moin shattered the Indian captain’s plans to play a big game by catching Virat at the hands of Craig Overton.



Moin caught Kohli for the 10th time in international cricket

Moin Ali has made Virat Kohli his victim for the sixth time in Test cricket. All-rounder Moin, James Anderson and Nathan Lyon are the only two bowlers to have dismissed Kohli the most number of times in a Test. Anderson, Team Southee and Moin Ali hold the record for most dismissals in international cricket. These three bowlers have dismissed the captain of Team India 10 times so far.

Kohli’s half-century was missed

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the second innings. He lost by just 6 runs after scoring his third consecutive half-century in the current series. He hit 7 fours in 96 balls. Moin’s ball bounced off Kohli’s side and Overton made no mistake in catching it.

Before Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped, after which he could not keep pace.

Moin Ali became England’s third most successful spinner

Moin, who has taken the most wickets in Tests, has become England’s third most successful spinner. Moin, meanwhile, surpassed veteran Jim Laker, who took 193 wickets in 46 Tests. Moin, 34, is playing his 64th Test. He now has 194 Test wickets to his name.

Teacher’s Day: From Sachin to R Shabha Pant, find out how Indian cricketers remembered their mentors

Derek Underwood tops England as the most successful spinner in Test cricket, taking 297 wickets to his name. Second on the list is former spinner Green Swann who has taken 255 Test wickets. Tony Lock is fifth with 174 wickets in Tests.