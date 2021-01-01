Watch the video of Ranveer Singh dancing to Khalibali song with his mother and father
Several videos of the event have gone viral on social media. In a video seen here, Ranveer is seen dancing with Deepika Padukone on the song ‘Nashe Di Chad Di’ from his film Befikre.
Ranveer danced loudly with his father. The duo danced loudly to the song ‘Khalibali’ from Ranveer’s film ‘Padmavat’. The dance video also shows the father trying to match the boy’s rhythm.
Outside the restaurant, Ranveer sang ‘Bar Bar Din Yeh Aaye’ for his mother along with the paparazzi. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s next film ’83’. Apart from this, Ranveer is currently busy with several films including ‘Circus’, ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’, ‘Takht’ etc.
