Watch the video of Ranveer Singh dancing to Khalibali song with his mother and father

Ranveer Singh danced with his mother Anju Bhavani and this video is causing panic on the internet. Apart from this, Ranveer also performed a resounding dance with Pappa on ‘Khalibali’. The real occasion was Anju Bhavani’s birthday and many videos of the party are now dominating the social media.

In this video Ranveer is seen in a cow look. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Sunday afternoon, Ranveer Kapoor’s entire family gathered at a luxurious restaurant. Along with Rakshabandhan, mother’s birthday was also celebrated here with great pomp. The most talked about mother-child dance, in which Ranveer is seen performing terribly with his mother. In this video, Ranveer is seen dancing with his mother to the song ‘Dil Chori’ from Kartik Aryan’s ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.





Several videos of the event have gone viral on social media. In a video seen here, Ranveer is seen dancing with Deepika Padukone on the song ‘Nashe Di Chad Di’ from his film Befikre.



Ranveer danced loudly with his father. The duo danced loudly to the song ‘Khalibali’ from Ranveer’s film ‘Padmavat’. The dance video also shows the father trying to match the boy’s rhythm.



Outside the restaurant, Ranveer sang ‘Bar Bar Din Yeh Aaye’ for his mother along with the paparazzi. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s next film ’83’. Apart from this, Ranveer is currently busy with several films including ‘Circus’, ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’, ‘Takht’ etc.

