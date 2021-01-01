Watch the video of Suryakumar Yadav dancing with his wife Devisha Shetty on the streets of London

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is looking forward to making his Test debut after the T20 and ODIs, is currently in England. After a stellar performance in the limited overs series on the tour of Sri Lanka, Suryakumar got a ticket to England, where he is playing a Test series with Kohli and co-hosts.

Suryakumar and opener Prithvi Shaw had to leave for England after several players were injured during the tour of England. Both players have recently completed their separation time. Both joined the Indian camp during the Lord’s Test.

After being separated, Suryakumar Yadav met his wife Devisha Shetty 65 days later. After meeting his wife, Yadav could not stop his happiness and started dancing in the streets of London.

Suryakumar has uploaded this video on his Instagram account. The video of 30-year-old Suryakumar dancing with his wife is going viral on social media. Suryakumar, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was not with his wife when he toured Sri Lanka.



Fans love this video. Suryakumar wrote in the caption of the video, ‘After 65 days … dance with Devika Shetty on the streets of London. Devisha was with Mumbai Indians in the bio bubble of Mumbai Indians when Suryakumar was playing in the first half of IPL 2021.



Man of the series in ODIs on Sri Lanka tour

On the tour of Sri Lanka, Suryakumar scored 124 runs at an average of 62 in the three-match ODI series. For this he was declared the man of the series. However, in the T20 series, he only got a chance to play in one match in which he scored a brilliant half-century.

Suryakumar was rested for the second T20 of the series, while he was sidelined after corona cases surfaced in the Indian camp before the third match. India, led by Kohli, will play their third Test at Headingley from August 25. India are 1-0 up in the five-match series.

